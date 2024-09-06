iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.42

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 582303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 171,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,705,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.