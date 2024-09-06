iShares MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 36,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.
iShares MSCI Colombia ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Colombia ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Colombia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Colombia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.