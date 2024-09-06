iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 46,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.0% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 353,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,695,000 after purchasing an additional 71,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,918. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.