iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.88

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.88 and last traded at $76.24, with a volume of 341472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,048,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

