iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,285 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.5% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,779,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

