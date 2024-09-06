iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $196.29

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $196.29 and last traded at $191.50, with a volume of 746315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.37.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after buying an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,282,000 after acquiring an additional 61,978 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 656,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

