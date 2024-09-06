iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Trimmed by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $300.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $309.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

