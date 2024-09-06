iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,746,000 after acquiring an additional 68,342 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,662,082. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

