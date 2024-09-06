iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Lowered by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.9% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 712.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $134.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.46 and its 200-day moving average is $122.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

