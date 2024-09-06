iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $134.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

