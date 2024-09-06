iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $142.22

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $142.22 and last traded at $142.61, with a volume of 575919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.71.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

