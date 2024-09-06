iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.13

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.13 and last traded at $94.21, with a volume of 68892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.66.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $767.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

