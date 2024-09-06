iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 3.7% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,901,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

