Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.
Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of ITUB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.61. 15,523,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,582,184. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITUB shares. Morgan Stanley raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ITUB
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Itaú Unibanco
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.