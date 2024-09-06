Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $110.29

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.29 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 110.79 ($1.46), with a volume of 866415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.53).

Ithaca Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 926.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.56.

Ithaca Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. Ithaca Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24,166.67%.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

