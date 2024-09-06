J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. J.Jill updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
JILL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.52. 5,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,624. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on JILL shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.
