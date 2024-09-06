Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.91

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.91 and last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 375170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $888.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $642,360.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,348 shares of company stock worth $67,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

