Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $43.71

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.71, but opened at $44.68. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $43.38, with a volume of 36,009 shares changing hands.

JANX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 3.57.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 291.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,127,000 after purchasing an additional 378,477 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 400.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $20,420,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 324,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

