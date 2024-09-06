JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JD. Loop Capital dropped their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD.com Stock Performance

JD stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 10.0% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.