Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.3 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $94,722,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $50,132,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 298,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 237,477 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after buying an additional 229,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

