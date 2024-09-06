Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.49. The company had a trading volume of 301,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.73. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

