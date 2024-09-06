Jensen Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,766. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.90. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $94.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.