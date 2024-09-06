Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $161.08. The company had a trading volume of 193,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.13. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $158.30 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

