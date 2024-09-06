Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 136 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.62. The company had a trading volume of 75,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.24 and its 200-day moving average is $155.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

