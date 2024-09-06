Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.3% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 171.4% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.5% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 43,228,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,793,391. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

