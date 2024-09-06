Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.16. 91,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,736. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.28. The firm has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.