Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 384,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE APD traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $273.99. 28,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

