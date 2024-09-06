Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,709,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,603,000 after purchasing an additional 161,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,375,000 after buying an additional 580,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $125,689,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,001,000 after buying an additional 49,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 85,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. 38,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,964. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

