Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Stock Performance
COP stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.26. 212,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,631,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.98. The company has a market cap of $126.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.
ConocoPhillips Profile
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ConocoPhillips
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.