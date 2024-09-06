Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 546 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBTC. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $95,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $255,000.

Shares of GBTC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,601. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

