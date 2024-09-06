Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up approximately 1.3% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 147,826 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,305,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,031,000 after purchasing an additional 44,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day moving average of $89.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

