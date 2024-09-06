Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $143.46 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $395.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

