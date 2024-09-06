Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $152,950.16 and approximately $61.21 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008567 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,070.71 or 0.99963087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007886 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00015997 USD and is up 99.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $70.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.