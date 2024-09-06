JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at TD Cowen

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.39 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

