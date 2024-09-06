JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Sells $22,757.46 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $22,757.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at $6,576,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,864 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,086,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

