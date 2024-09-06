Joe T. Ford Purchases 5,000 Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe T. Ford acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Westrock Coffee Stock Performance
Shares of Westrock Coffee stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. Westrock Coffee has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $737.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.42.
Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on WEST shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Read Our Latest Report on WEST
Westrock Coffee Company Profile
Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westrock Coffee
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.