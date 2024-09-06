Joe T. Ford Purchases 5,000 Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe T. Ford acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of Westrock Coffee stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. Westrock Coffee has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $737.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEST. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Westrock Coffee by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Westrock Coffee by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,416,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Westrock Coffee by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEST shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

