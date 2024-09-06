John Knox Singleton Buys 6,500 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.92. 1,288,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,985. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

