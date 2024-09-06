John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons updated its FY25 guidance to $3.25-3.60 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.600 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 6.3 %

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.3525 dividend. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.74%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

