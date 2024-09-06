John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. John Wiley & Sons also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.25-3.60 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of WLY stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

About John Wiley & Sons

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

