Joo Mi Kim Sells 616 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88.

On Friday, July 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $91,771.50.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.23. 269,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.32 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.09.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

