Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 12,000 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $269,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,077,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,242,780.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

ELVN opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.09. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $27.67.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ELVN. Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

