Journey Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.62.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

