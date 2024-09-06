Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.