Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $236.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.08 and a 200-day moving average of $233.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $247.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

