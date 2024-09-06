JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $110.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFF. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,919,000 after purchasing an additional 344,377 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,011,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,917,000 after buying an additional 80,558 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,360,000 after buying an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,003,000 after acquiring an additional 162,179 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after acquiring an additional 123,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

