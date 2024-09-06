JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $481.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $479.00 to $481.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James cut their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.73.

SAIA stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $397.47. The stock had a trading volume of 180,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.74. Saia has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,465,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after acquiring an additional 149,074 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 869,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 817,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,425,000 after acquiring an additional 45,155 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

