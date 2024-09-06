JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $235.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.35.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $217.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.