JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Position Raised by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,561,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 371,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 98,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2,888.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2049 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

