JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Position Boosted by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.3% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5569 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

