JUNO (JUNO) Price Reaches $0.0860 on Top Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0860 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $17,157.34 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

